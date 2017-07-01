I just read your review of Ray and I have to say that I’m disappointed that a progressive publication like yours turns a blind eye to the cultural appropriation of Palestinian cuisine. As a Middle Eastern Portlander who’s passionate about Middle Eastern cuisine, I’ve been disappointed by the recent culinary trend in the city where Middle Eastern food is being packaged as an Israeli thing when in fact it is the creation of the indigenous Palestinian population that has suffered so much under the occupation for decades. It is bad enough that these people were pushed out of their lands, killed, tortured and imprisoned. Wiping out their culture too and everything that is central to their identity as a people adds another layer to their suffering that is just as cruel as wiping out what was physically theirs.