Ever since pot became legal I'm seeing more and more like regular dudes in the business. Guys that look like they should be accountents or work at a Staples. I remember back when there was a guy who used a pager, in the 90s. He would page back with a number corressponding to how much I owed. 420...69...666. Different meaning for each. Now it's like everyone justs texts or goes to the rec places like they're legit businesses. I mean this is 180 degrees diffent now. WOnder when Trump is going to stop what the states are allowing. I can't believe kids still kill each over marijuana when it's so cheap and everywhere now. My old supplier supposely got his GED awhile back and works at a hardware store. Well I think I saw him at one today. Looks like a sad version of his former self.