You guys. Come the fuck on. This is why I hang out with girls:

I don't say weird shit to them, don't hit on them, and don't view them as anything other than coworkers and sometimes homies.

I keep hearing about almost EVERY supervisor hitting on subordinates. Fucking stop it; it's not fair to them, and it makes ALL OF US MEN seem scary.

Sometimes I feel like I'm the only dude that doesn't creep on coworkers—it's isolating and sucks. Grow the fuck up, guys.