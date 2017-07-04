Next time you sit down on a sofa at a cafe, or anywhere, that someone else is already sitting on, please,for the fucking love of god, don't literally free fall onto it like a giant sack of potatoes falling off the tailgate of a 1949 Ford pickup going down the road at 50mph. The structural engineering of the sofa design has an inherent teeter totter effect built into the springs and cushions. One side goes down, the other side goes up. I must've shot up a foot in the air. Granted I'm lightweight but you come off as the proverbial bull in a china shop. How many unsuspecting innocents have you accidentally trampled in your lifetime, sir? Have you no leg strength to allow you to steadily sit down? If I had my hot tea in my hand you sir would be looking down the barrel of a civil lawsuit.