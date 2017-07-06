Waterfront Park 4th of July Blues Fest. After the fireworks. I saw you light a M80 and throw it over the fence onto the beach where people and children were partying and enjoying the fireworks. Were you trying to kill someone? I don't know what trauma in your life would scar you enough to try to blow up little kids. Please get help and stop being a psycho.
Mean Bomb Psycho
