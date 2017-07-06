I probably shouldn't have sent you a text after you gave me your number at my work. But hell, we've been flirting for a year and I thought I'd give it a go. Damn. Little did I know you are still reeling from the end of long term relationship, and coming to terms that you're approaching your mid 40s. No, I wasn't afraid of you, old man, I just didn't want to sleep with you after two dates and that's alright, it didn't mean I didn't want to pounce on you...just wanted to build the chemistry. Enjoy the empty sex with the empty "vapid" young women you told me so fondly about.
Can't Teach an Old Dog Not to Think with his Dick
