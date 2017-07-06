I probably shouldn't have sent you a text after you gave me your number at my work. But hell, we've been flirting for a year and I thought I'd give it a go. Damn. Little did I know you are still reeling from the end of long term relationship, and coming to terms that you're approaching your mid 40s. No, I wasn't afraid of you, old man, I just didn't want to sleep with you after two dates and that's alright, it didn't mean I didn't want to pounce on you...just wanted to build the chemistry. Enjoy the empty sex with the empty "vapid" young women you told me so fondly about.