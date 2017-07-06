You passed me on your bike in heavy traffic on N. Interstate a few minutes ago, but you didn't say peep. You're just up in my business all of a sudden, startling the crap outta me. I yell, "On your left!" once you're clear. You look back and say, "Relax." You then proceed to take a left onto the most dangerous part of N. Killingsworth when there are great bike streets within a couple blocks on either side. In short, you are a moron and my only hope is that when you are inevitably mangled by a car, you don't take anyone down with you.