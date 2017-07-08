The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

I bought my house about 6 months ago and I think there are tiny pinhole cameras throughout the house. How do I know this? Well, the old fella who owned the house knew the neighbors and they came over all the time to help him out. It just so happens that his realtor was also his neighbor... and he lives two doors down. The house sat empty for two months while they were removing his stuff and cleaning it up for sale. During that time, his neighbors had free access to the house. Enter my move-in day...

Everyone was super friendly and generally welcomed me into the neighborhood. That all changed about a month into my moving in. Now, they give me the stink-eye and aren't as friendly as before. The only thing I can think of is there must be tiny pinhole cameras in the house and they've witnessed me doing things, like pleasuring myself. This is the only thing I can think of... why else the sudden change in pleasantries?

I've searched high and low throughout the house, but have yet to find the cameras. I've handwritten a sign that read, "I know you're watching me. STOP!" and walked throughout the house displaying it to the walls and ceilings. There has been no change in the neighbor's attitudes towards me. I think they've already seen too much.

I've spent most of last night going over my walls and ceilings with a small magnifying glass and it's driving me crazy. Showering, eating, pleasuring myself, using the toilet and even watching TV has become too much. I feel as if I'm being watched constantly... even as I write this.

I might confront the realtor neighbor to tell him I know what's going on, but I'm pretty sure he'll play dumb.