...who feels the need to put her very adorable, kicky purse on the seat next to her while people are standing in the aisle, too polite or passive aggressive to make the following request:
Move your goddamned purse.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.
