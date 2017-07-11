The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

I became certified as a security guard about 3 months ago and, ok, putting on that badge makes me feel like a big shot. I'm not going to lie, it really does. I didn't think it would, but when I put on my uniform and attach my badge, I can feel the power. It's not a lot of power, I know this... but it's some.

I don't have an ego or anything, but when I can stop a perfect stranger and make him answer my questions, it kinda goes to your head. And when I regale my friends with stories of my adventures, it just boosts my ego even more.

I'm not power hungry or anything like that... it's just something I've notice. The tangible power I hold, small though it may be, is definitely noticeable.

I pushed some guy around the other day because I caught him digging in our dumpsters. Do I personally care that he takes stuff from the dumpster? No, not really. But is it company policy to not allow it? You betcha. That's all I need to puff my chest out a bit more, play the part of The Man and make him do my bidding. It's like a drug.

I'm planning on keeping it under control because I don't want to be a total asshole. But, will I enjoy it when I can? You betcha.