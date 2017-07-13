The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

June 7, 2016:

1. Donald Trump Jr. hit send on an email confirming a meeting with a Russian government lawyer with the promise of damaging information on Hilary Clinton.

3. Hours later, Donald Trump stood on the stage to launch his general-election race against Hillary Clinton with a big promise: “I am going to give a major speech. Probably Monday of next week. And we’re going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons. I think you’re going to find it very informative and very, very interesting."

4. The meeting with the Russian government lawyer occurred two days later on June 9 in Trump Tower, attended by Trump’s chief campaign strategist, Paul Manafort, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But it was a disappointment, according to Trump Jr., who said this week that the Russians didn’t have what they promised.

5. The major speech about the Clintons that Trump promised never materialized.

-What's missing in number 2? This sentence: Donald Trump Jr. called his father.

If this timeline doesn't prove that Trump Jr. and Sr. weren't in contact, I don't know what does. Are you telling me this is a coincidence? Trump Sr. couldn't keep his big mouth shut once his son told him he was meeting with the Russians, so he went on stage to tease the public about information he would have on Hilary... information Trump Jr. was going to give him after meeting with the Russians.

No information acquired, no "major speech" given.