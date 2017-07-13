If you live in Portland for a while, you probably know there are a bunch of good restaurants around the town, and I realized that start a diet can be very difficult. For this reason, I decided keep myself healthy doing some exercise, and I'm not alone. There are so many people who ride their bikes or just walk to work, and I'm one of them. Doing this, I'm not feel so bad trying a different food every week or having a ice cream on my break time.

It's summer, we are having a good weather, and we live in a beautiful city. Besides keep yourself healthy, walk or ride your bike can be also a good way to enjoy the season, and I'm pretty sure if you make a stop and have a sweet, you will be full of energy!