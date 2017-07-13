I don't know where else to put this, but... I loved you, Pizza a Go Go. You were the first slice I found in North Portland that really spoke to me. Your thin crust, your choice toppings, and above all your people. You were a safe haven for sexy rockers with great smiles. I wound up in so many hilarious, profane, and illuminating conversations with you all over the years. I just read about you leaving on the internet. A friend who works at Waypost wrote about it, and shit, I'm kinda heartbroken. I didn't even get a chance to go in one last time to flirt and then stuff my face with pepperoni. You were the best, and North Portland died a little bit more when you left.