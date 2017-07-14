I was unable to pick my bike up from Go By Bike valet by 7:30. They used to text you the bike combo if you couldn’t make it on time. At some point it changed unbeknownst to me. The following laminated note was attached to my locked bike (not my lock).

“Thank You for using Go By Bike. Our hours end at 7:30pm. If you are unable to pick up your bike by 7:30 please call us at 971-271-9270 before we close to receive your combination. Please leave lock on rack.

If you did not call we ask the next time you use the valet to tip the attendant $1 due to the additional time it takes to find and send codes.

For additional assistance past 7:30 you may try calling us at (503) 298-5485.

Go By Bike is not responsible for bikes left past 7:30”

Since when did it become my honor to leave my bike with you? Sorry you’re so put out by my working late. Tip a dollar because it takes soooo much effort to “find and send codes” on an iPad, it’s not like looking though a giant file cabinet of paper! Yet another Portland establishment who’s customer service motto is “Aren’t you lucky we here. Grovel in our glorious presence peasant… and of course don’t forget our 20% tip” FUCK YOU, YOU PRETENTIOUS PRICKS!