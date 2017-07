The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

My nice neighbor lets a fellow live in his van in the back driveway, where he meets his friends and putters around. The fellow and his buddies are sketchy — as far as I can tell they drive around finding things to sell.

If I complain to my neighbor, the fellow or his buddies might retaliate. It would be easy. If I call the cops or landlord, my neighbor might get evicted, and I don't want this.

I feel pretty stuck. I want my backyard privacy back. What would you do?