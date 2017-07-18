So had it with our city allowing thousand of Uber and Lyft driver run wild Without telling their personal insurance they are driving for rideshare! It's called insurance fraud ! And if you or I or your family or friends get hit by one of them be prepared for a battle to recoup you money for damages or injuries. Our fine city of portland thinks it's okay that the average person has to fucking battle a 60 billion corporation that will tie you up for years trying to get funds. It's fucking bullshit ! You or I could not get away with this shit ! The city knows it and they could give a flying fuck about it. So all you
Lame fuckers that want to support these fucking tncs ? Take your asses back to California. Your doing nothing but making a slave driven greedy fucking corporation richer !
Bitch about the traffic jams? Yeah every city Uber and Lyft have invaded has caused major traffic problems! Go figure ! How can our city put everyone at risk and think this is okay ! It's fucking not !!! So when you hit by one thank our fucking city council who couldn't give a flying fuck about you and the problems this creates for you !
Fuck this bullshit protect our people instead of your dam pockets !
If You Get Hit by Uber or Lyft in Oregon !
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.
So had it with our city allowing thousand of Uber and Lyft driver run wild Without telling their personal insurance they are driving for rideshare! It's called insurance fraud ! And if you or I or your family or friends get hit by one of them be prepared for a battle to recoup you money for damages or injuries. Our fine city of portland thinks it's okay that the average person has to fucking battle a 60 billion corporation that will tie you up for years trying to get funds. It's fucking bullshit ! You or I could not get away with this shit ! The city knows it and they could give a flying fuck about it. So all you