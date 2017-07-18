The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Hey drivers, quick question....

Do red lights no longer mean anything? I'm asking for a friend.

Crossing a street downtown now requires waiting for cars to stop going through the red light. Crossing Burnside now requires waiting for people to stop going through the red light. Crossing intersections on the eastside now require waiting for cars to stop going through the red light.

Did I miss that change in the law? I noticed it with snowmageddon this winter, the stop signs and red lights were no longer observed, but somehow that new policy has continued into July. I saw 7 cars run 4 different red lights today, and so I'm just trying to figure out of this is real or just shitty people doing shitty things. K, thx, bye.