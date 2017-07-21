The red light conga line is out of control nowadays. It used to be running a red light was a real nail biter, now it's these fucks who are the 5th and 6th assholes "scootchin" on through. If I have the green light in my cross walk and you are pulling this shit (creating gridlock simultaneously)because you are soooo important, enjoy my handful of pennies I will chuck at your fuckin car. I will do the same while driving and trying to turn left, waiting for the last of a succession of red light runners. The caboose will also get my pennies from heaven. Assholes! Red lights are red lights!!!!!