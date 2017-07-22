Before you decide to give a girl unsolicited hot comments or ask if she has a boyfriend or are otherwise unwanted sexually advancing, think of me, a big bear, walking up to you and saying "Damn dude...you're hot. You work out? Got a girlfriend? Wanna 'watch sports' sometime?" And think about how uncomfortable that equates to What you are doing to the lady. (Still think being str8 is cool?)
Dear Hetero Bros
