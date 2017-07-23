I know what you did. You think you won? You haven't. You think anyone believes your bullshit story about how my toddler's entire face getting bashed in, black and blue? They don't. You think I don't know the game you are playing? I've known all along. You are a controlling, abusive, lying piece of shit. You are the poster child for Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy and my child is suffering because of you. Embrace yourself. When you lose this battle, you will never see us again. you have no rights, being a foster parent and all. I hope you can forgive yourself for what you did. I know I won't.

Auf Wiedersehen.