I'm sick of working my ass off and doing everything the right way. There's literally zero reward for any of it. We spend our entire existence making money for OTHER PEOPLE.

We will never own anything and never save anything. We will never be able to retire.

Those before us raised us to believe that you are rewarded for your toiling—false. There is no meritocracy.

Take what you can while you can, because "earning" shit is the wrong way to success.

I just worked 80 hours plus required overtime for the pay period, hit my two "bonus" requirements, and still made under $1000 for two weeks pay.

Fuck this. There is no point in existing if the only existence is to be gum on some rich fucker's shoe.

For $12/hr, you can suck my fat cock.