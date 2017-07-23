OR driving rules:

1. never under ANY circumstance allow someone to merge onto the freeway.

2. Cruise in the left lane, block traffic until there's a literal mile long caravan of vehicles behind you.

2a. If someone dares to pass you on the right, it is your responsibility as an Oregon driver to speed up and block them in.

3. When merging lanes together for construction, instead of letting the cars merge 1-for-1, it's you that must be first. This will hold up traffic even longer, and that is why we do what we do.

Most importantly:

Who cares if you're in the wrong? This is Oregon, God dammit! If you're not directly in front of us, you don't exist!