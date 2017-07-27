So I just got passed over for a promotion after working for three months at a tech company. The promotion didn't even involve a raise, and they knew I wanted it.

I can only think that this is some social manipulation to get me to feel like I have to try harder.

I don't. I already know more about these computers than anyone else in my dept, and several in the dept I wanted a transfer to.

Fuck it. I quit. Any company that feels they can screw a good employee like this isn't worth working for.