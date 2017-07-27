So I listen to numerous radio programs/podcasts from various stations, KGON, NPR, KUPL, KXL, but Jordan Schultz on KXL 101.1, please stop with the "Happy Hump Day" and "Happy Friday Eve", it wasn't even cute when you started, nor any longer part of our verbiage, but you continue every time you have a spot on the radio Wednesday and Thursday. To quote the great Peter Griffin, "it really grinds my gear." Think of an original tagline that you might actually be remembered for or relegate yourself to a future of used car sales. wide ties, and cheap hooch.