I wonder if I'll ever pay off my debts and learn how to support myself.

I mean I'll keep working. It's not like I can afford to do anything else.

I think there was a time when I had friends and I thought I might be starting to move forward.

I've just been so far down that I don't remember what I was like when I was stronger and more confident.

Today I am a value-less person. While my life is quite difficult, other's lives are much worse. Too much trouble everywhere for it to matter here.

Hope you guys are doing alright. I am admitting a pretty shitty person. Whatever I'm going through, I'm lucky it's not worse. I do hope you have many things to enjoy.