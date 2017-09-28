I wonder if I'll ever pay off my debts and learn how to support myself.
I mean I'll keep working. It's not like I can afford to do anything else.
I think there was a time when I had friends and I thought I might be starting to move forward.
I've just been so far down that I don't remember what I was like when I was stronger and more confident.
Today I am a value-less person. While my life is quite difficult, other's lives are much worse. Too much trouble everywhere for it to matter here.
Hope you guys are doing alright. I am admitting a pretty shitty person. Whatever I'm going through, I'm lucky it's not worse. I do hope you have many things to enjoy.