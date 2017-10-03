It’s a year later, and the folks who voted for Trump now fall into the following categories:

1. White supremacists and bigots of all types who are pleased with the way things are going and would vote for him again today.

2. Those for whom there were two legitimate criteria: Has a penis, and that penis is no browner or larger than mine. Similar to #1; would vote for him again today.

3. The ones who believed the fake news. But they wouldn’t have believed it if they weren’t a closet case #1 or #2. Would find some reason to vote for him again.

4. The ones who thought he’d deliver on his promises—drain the swamp, build the wall, repeal Obamacare—and are pissed that he hasn’t. Would vote for him again anyway because they’re really a #1 or #2.

5. The ones who thought he’d step up and act presidential—no more tweetstorms, petty bullying, or obvious narcissism—and are pissed that he hasn’t. Would vote for him again anyway because they’re really a #1 or #2.

6. The craven, venal, avaricious one-percenters—and those who aspire to be in that category—who support whoever the “free market except for corporate subsidies and Citizen’s United” candidate is. Would vote for him again today.

Since the election, he’s repeatedly pulled the moral equivalent of shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and it hasn’t cost him any voters…exactly as he predicted.