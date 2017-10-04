I saw you riding on the street downtown with your infant child strapped on. i could almost see the movie in your head about what a hip, cool, oh so Portland figure you cut. It's almost as cool as riding at night on your black bike with no lights, dressed in black head to toe. Maybe sometimes you carry your child in one of those darling little trailers which put the kid's head right about bumper high with a little flag flying- which will obviously make any traffic dissolve ahead, behind and to to the side of your route. But accidents happen, and if you can't care about what might happen to your child when someone runs into you and busts your bubble, think of yourself. Think about how, even if your child's injuries are mild, you will see them every day for the rest of your life.