I see that your band has kept the same strategy: Open for a musician/band from the 90s. Great way to get to the middle.

Congratulations! You are in exactly the same place you were three years ago. You know that the headliners are just humoring you, right?

Nobody is there to see your shitty band are your "friends," because they are under the incorrect impression that you can help them with their "career."

If you haven't made it by now, you never will. Your sycophantic interest in famous people gives you away as the phony you really are.