"The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”-NRA’s executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre.

According to the Congressional Research Service, there are roughly twice as many guns per capita in the United States as there were in 1968: more than 300 million guns in all.

Number of Mass Shootings:

2014: 273

2015: 333

2016: 383

As usual, the right-wing's math doesn't add up. There are more guns than ever in the U.S., yet mass shootings continue to happen more frequently.

Where are all these good guys with guns putting an end to all the gun violence in America?