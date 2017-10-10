Hey suits, and uhg Republicans, can't you read ads. It said don't ruin this bar. Well now a beloved dive is full of yuppies suits and fucking Republican Trump supporters. I hate your shit music and your fucking suburb smug attitude. You watch us regulars like you are at a zoo. Still thinking your better than everyone in the place. Trump supporters at this place. It is the end of the world. Just know Everytime I come in and your shit .music is playing I am going to bump it with hard core punk and thrash. Drink that
Don't Ruin the Dive
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.