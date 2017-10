The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Dear Stupid Spiller who dumped a good third of her IPA on my head at the Friday night showing of "The Thing" at the Hollywood Theatre while shuffling back to her seat. While I realize that accidents do happen, that doesn't mean you're not a stupid asshole. Hapless dumdums like you make the world worse.