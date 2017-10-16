We both work as servers in a restaurant. I had/have a thing for you but you don't even seem to notice me. In fact, when we do work together, you are mean and bossy to me (which i also kinda dig). Lately we've been working different shifts so I haven't been able to work with you. I miss that, but I've found a way to reconnect: you leave your silky socks in your unlocked locker and I wear them in your absence. Prior to this I would just sniff them and occasionally fuck them in the bathroom, but now I full on wear them.You wash them several times a week and I'm cafeful to not fuck them up. If you we aren't going to work much together anymore, at least I got something to keep me on my toes.
Silky Server Socks
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.