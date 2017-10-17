Stuck in this bubble, trying selfishly to repair my life, I can barely see anything else. Drove a coworker home the other day. She was very upset. Apparently many of her family members were killed or seriously injured when a tree fell on them. 6 year old daughter is paralyzed from the waist down. Probably other shit too.

I'm all upset because my mom tries to hug me too much. Enough that I refuse to be around her. I'm also pretty broke and I've been cutting a lot of people out of my life.

I hope I find a way to make sense of it all. Put myself somewhere that lets me help.

I am aware that my problems do not compare across the board, yet I'm no use to any of you if I don't get past them.

I am irrelevant, overlooked, largely unimportant. But you're not. You matter.

I'm just trying to make sure I don't break next time you step on me.

Stay safe out there. Try to be nice to each other.

Please stop touching me.