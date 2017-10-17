"It's my only watch." You blurted out to the people around you.

It was a wall clock.

When you took it out, you compared it to the time on the wall. You kept looking back and forth between your wall clock and the one on the wall, comparing the time for about a minute. You never adjusted anything.

Do seconds really matter?

You were proud.

Why do you care what time it is? If you don't have a watch or phone, you clearly don't care what time it is, let alone care if people can get a hold of you without a phone. BTW, you could just ask someone for the time if all you want is to talk to people, and/or are seeking attention.

"You're so vain." Insert "fake" instead. You should move to Hollywood and wear it around your neck. Or just stay here and Keep Portland Weird.