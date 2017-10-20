Never heard of the Streisand Effect? You should have understood that before reporting my honest, open Facebook post as 'bullying'. Because I didn't really have it in my teeth before. But getting the post that named you erased? Oh HELL NO.
See, I don't have the urge to chase you down for the lowkey gross words and gropes years ago. Just wanted to get it out of my system. But I have a LOT of time to announce the bullshit injustice of you silencing me. And as a white gay guy, I risk way less by speaking out than my women friends who I'm set on raising the bar for. And every day is a slow news day.
So if you start wishing that you'd just quietly let the truth stand instead of squashing my voice, let me say: ME TOO.