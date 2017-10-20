The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Never heard of the Streisand Effect? You should have understood that before reporting my honest, open Facebook post as 'bullying'. Because I didn't really have it in my teeth before. But getting the post that named you erased? Oh HELL NO.

See, I don't have the urge to chase you down for the lowkey gross words and gropes years ago. Just wanted to get it out of my system. But I have a LOT of time to announce the bullshit injustice of you silencing me. And as a white gay guy, I risk way less by speaking out than my women friends who I'm set on raising the bar for. And every day is a slow news day.

So if you start wishing that you'd just quietly let the truth stand instead of squashing my voice, let me say: ME TOO.