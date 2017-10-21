Portland & Pacific Northwest (PNW) Nativism is definitely biased and probably racist. What is really going on is many, if not all nativists are cowards or ignorant. Instead of punching up at the grossly unjust system ruling many of our lives, some, who claim to be woke, are punching down at people simply trying to survive. Blame the system, not the victim and fight, fight, fight!
You are Probably NOT a Portland or PNW Native
