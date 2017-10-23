Dear Mariko
How have you been? Wait, don't answer that. I hereby order you to cease and desist on mailing me any more junk mail for your insurance coverage. You are over stuffing my box! Your giddy-up, rooty tooty good looks in the image on the letter ain't enough to make me want to sign up, not to mention the sloppy sales pitch of a special offer. The next letter from you, which I expect in ~2 weeks, will be delegated to toilet paper duty. Is that where you want your face to be? You'll be in good hands alright.
Sincerely
P.B.Pooper
Spamilicious Insurance Lady
