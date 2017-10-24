You- you're doing a good job. Do you like your job?
Me- of course. It gets easier and more fun everyday. (It's a great way to stay in shape..)
You- have you ever thought about the military?
Me- I'm a multiple felon..
You- oh. Have a nice day
Me- thank you for asking though ( I'm also at least five years older than you probably think I am. If that matters )
I don't usually have to admit that part of my life. Sometimes I just avoid people all together. If I don't get that far into an interaction, I won't have to tell you and it won't matter. I can sneak back into my hole for a while and you are not burdened by knowing me.
Recruiters
