I don't want your damn dog jumping on me. The pathetic creature is hysterical and neurotic. Before the dog first jumped on me I said, "Don't let your dog jump on me." You stood by with a blank look on your face as the damn dog jumped on me...over and over again. You do this dog a huge disservice by not having it properly trained. You do me a disservice by your passive/aggression in letting your dog jump on me. You have created a neurotic monster dog. I've had to tell you to hold back your dog about a half dozen times now. No more. I carry pepper spray and I'll use it. You are not the only one with spoiled, neurotic, untrained, dogs. Its pandemic in this town. I hate your damn dog.