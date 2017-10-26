Trolling is for the good of humanity. It forces you to face the real world, and how easy it can be to mentally unwind the feeble-minded.

If you allow what an anonymous stranger says to you in an anonymous forum to bother you, that's on YOU. If you're offended, that's YOUR problem.

You're simply going to have to let go of your sincerity if you want to stay sane.

Given the things we now know about the world, you really should have thicker skin. Remaining in denial about human nature is what is causing your cognitive dissonance in the first place.

If you find yourself offended on the daily, I can appreciate your passion. You're just gonna have to face facts: nobody gives a shit about you or your insignificant opinions.