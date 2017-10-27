The prettiest frogs

Will almost always kill you

Just for touching them

..

You think there's a way we could develop a spray the goes on someone's jacket or whatever outer layer their wearing that soaks into people's skin and makes them shit themselves violently every time they hug me without my permission? Like a nice bright coloured goo that people come to recognize means "don't fuckin touch me asshole! What made you think that was a good idea?"

Just a thought. There's a lot of stuff to figure out there? How do I keep from shitting myself when I apply it. Is it more of a disadvantage than advantage? Can we make it like a different kind of pepper spray? I mean we could just evolve to secrete poison oil from our skin, but that'll take too long and I got stuff to do.