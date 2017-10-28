In a world where I never seem to have enough time or money...

My friend's lives are unconnected to mine. Enough that standing near them is like when Ronald McDonald takes time to hang out with Grimace. We're not equals, or maybe that's just how it feels. I'm required to show you a positive face. My voice should not sound like anything other than bright and charismatic. Back straight. Shoulders set. Even if you tell me it's okay to tell you or that you want to help, that's not really what that means. Talk to a friend. Tell a teacher. Ask you parents. Write your state and local representatives. Make some shit up when you run out of options.

I don't know what this means to you. I'm sorry if your offended. You're all like TV show characters wrapped in cellophane, behind plexiglass. Power distance not equivalent. You could point to me, make a command, and expect me to respond accurately. Punish me for non compliance. I can upset you by looking at you and waving at the wrong time. This is just my place in life. I should stop trying to resist.