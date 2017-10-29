You guys remember when the st. helens jail was selling crocs on the commissary? Most of them were bright orange, a few were black, and they only sold for a few weeks every four or five months. You saw someone with those on, and you knew they'd been there for a little bit. Weird.

Just a weird little world. Tough guys wearing crocs and stripes making weird alpha moves at each other all day, trying to control the TV and cheat at cards or something. Collecting bowls. Workin on a sock game. Washin em washer board style for mini pizzas. No one changes the channel when ellens on. Unwritten rule