The shitty attempts to sound poetic on IA must stop. "My friend's lives are unconnected to mine. Enough that standing near them is like when Ronald McDonald takes time to hang out with Grimace. We're not equals, or maybe that's just how it feels. I'm required to show you a positive face. My voice should not sound like anything other than bright and charismatic. Back straight. Shoulders set...." Good god that's terrible. Complain or admit to something or get off IA and muse to your diary, which also doesn't give a shit about your not-so-deep thoughts and will likely set itself on fire.