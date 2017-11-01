I can't make it in this world financially alone.

Even when I was working 40 to 60 hours a week, it wasn't enough, on top of some money from other side gigs.

Now that 2nd job is gone, it's even more apparent.

I don't know how anyone else can.

Especially families.

Then they have 4 cars and every insurance/gas/etc. that goes along with it.

They have at least one kid, if not a few, and everything else that goes along with it to afford the well being of a kid all the way through their teens, if not longer.

They buy all the newest technologies, phones/pads/flat screens/computers/etc., and all the bills associated with them.

How about food?

How about electricity/water/bills/insurance?

While I take home the leftover toilet paper rolls from work. You see where I'm going with how I'm living?

I don't get it.