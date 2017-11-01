You dropped your Kindle. I found it.

You had all your information saved into your amazon account. I ordered you a dildo, some Pokemon cards, fart spray, and a unicorn mug that says, "I'm so happy I could shit."

This was a cruel and impulsive thing for me to do. You should not leave sensitive information on your devices. Definitely not with such easy access.

This does not excuse my actions. I was wrong. I am sorry.