You dropped your Kindle. I found it.
You had all your information saved into your amazon account. I ordered you a dildo, some Pokemon cards, fart spray, and a unicorn mug that says, "I'm so happy I could shit."
This was a cruel and impulsive thing for me to do. You should not leave sensitive information on your devices. Definitely not with such easy access.
This does not excuse my actions. I was wrong. I am sorry.
