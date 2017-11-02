We've asked you repeatedly, if you use our stuff, just ask. Okay, it's a communal space, so no big worries. It ain't no thing you wanna use my blender, but shall it stop working someday, there could be a problem.

Where you get out of control is when you want to move and rearrange our stuff to your desire, whether it's in the living room or fridge. It doesn't matter. Don't do it! What gives you the right? What gives you the idea you can do what you want and no need to ask? You just go rogue whenever you feel like it. Like move my bookcase or couch without asking, where we all agreed a particular arrangement is how we all want it. Is it because you've lived here longest, you feel ownership and control? Well that ain't how it works. We talk and communicate. We work together as a team in this shared space.

The same for when your people come over. We're watching a movie peacefully, then it's all gone because you failed to ask or give warning you'd have people over. Mind you, not behaving courteously, but loud.

Clearly, after repeated pleas, you have no respect for anyone but yourself. So fuck you. Fucking fuck you. Also please don't say hello to me. Did you notice my silence when you did? This is society. Act like you live in one. You're an adult. Past being an adult. All that wisdom you should've gained has gone to your soul and tainted it with, "this is all about me," attitude. Well it ain't. Fuck you.