You: Driver in front of me. Me: Going Somewhere. You , me and twenty other people are waiting for Short Light. A car pulls up near the front of the line to exit a parking lot and you two do a fucking do-si-do to see who goes first. Ceding your right-of-way to a car coming out of a parking lot does not put you on par with Jesus Fucking Christ; it makes you a Flaming Asshole because you ceded our right-of-way, too! Did we give you permission? For Fuck’s sake take the Fucking Right-of-Way when it's Fucking yours and do your Lame Ass Good Deed some other way, so the rest of us who are waiting behind you can make the Fucking Light. Dickhead!