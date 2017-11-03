The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Charleston: Wrapped in a Confederate flag, an armed white supremacist kills 9 African-American churchgoers: Not a terrorist. Nothing can be done. Not the time to talk about gun control.

Charlottesville: White supremacist uses car to mow down a crowd of people and kills one: Not a terrorist. "Very fine people on both sides."

Las Vegas: White guy with an arsenal of weapons kills 58 people and wounds hundreds: Not a terrorist. Nothing can be done. Not the time to talk about gun control.

New York: Brown guy uses car to kill 8 people: TERRORIST!!! Talk about it immediately! Legislative changes! Ban all Muslims!!

-The hypocrisy on the right is DISGUSTING.