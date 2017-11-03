After I'd write a letter, I used to say this to any ex-girlfriend every time we fought or "broke up."

"Please Read."

Whether she did or not would have hurt had I know she didn't read, but now because I know she wasn't the "one" for me, I realize it was wasted time and words.

I used to ask her every time to stop ridiculing me for having similar habits to my mom. What does it matter if I'm like my mom? Who are you to say what I was doing was shameful? An example would be talking using hand motions but my fork in my hand. Apparently that is somehow lacking manners. I get it too when I see my mom doing it. That's too funny. This is not the point.

I asked her repeatedly. I asked. I pled. I yelled. I fought. I argued.

Until finally it became about a silent stare with daggers in my eyes saying shut the fuck up. Because I couldn't fight it anymore.

THERE'S A POINT WHERE YOU CANNOT TEACH AN IDIOT.

Please Read. "WE'VE ASKED REPEATEDLY."

Somehow her friends would always tell me to just communicate.

Somehow asking someone REPEATEDLY is no longer communication.

YOU CANNOT TEACH IDIOTS.

YOU PEOPLE ARE FUCKING DUMB.

Shouldn't it be the case, please understand before you make what will ultimately be your stupid comment.